Czech police note over 10 pct rise in illegal stays by foreigners

Czech police identified 5,677 foreigners in the country illegally last year, 685 more than in 2018, officials announced on Thursday.
The majority had entered the country legally and then overstayed their visas. Of this group, police said most were from Ukraine (1,456), Moldova (825), Vietnam (353), Russia (234) or Uzbekistan (199).
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
Three people in Czechia under observation for coronavirus
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
Three Czechs trapped in Wuhan due to coronavirus
Press: North Korea attempted to acquire Czech military materials and drones