Czech police note over 10 pct rise in illegal stays by foreigners

Brian Kenety
30-01-2020
Czech police identified 5,677 foreigners in the country illegally last year, 685 more than in 2018, officials announced on Thursday.

The majority had entered the country legally and then overstayed their visas. Of this group, police said most were from Ukraine (1,456), Moldova (825), Vietnam (353), Russia (234) or Uzbekistan (199).

 
 
