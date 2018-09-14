Czech police investigating Slovak Islamist over alleged planned bomb attack

Czech police are preparing a case against a suspected Islamist alleged to have planned a bomb attack, the daily Mladá fronta Dnes reported on Friday.

The suspect, a Slovak convert to Islam who has visited Czech mosques, was arrested in November following a search of his residence that yielded instructions for making bombs and launching chemical attacks.

The initial complaint against the suspect, Dominik K, who went by the alias Abdul Rehman, was rejected by the Prague City Court and Constitutional Court, which found there had not been enough evidence to launch a prosecution.