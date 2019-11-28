Czech police arrest drug smuggling gang

Czech police have arrested 12 people suspected of drug production and drug smuggling, the National Anti-Drug Centre informed in a press release on Thursday. Four of the people have been charged and if convicted, face prison sentences of up 12 years.

The organised group produced dozens of pounds of pervitin, locally-made crystal methamphetamine, and marihuana. The drug, which was smuggled in fire extinguishers, was destined for the Karlovy Vary region, but also for Thuringia and Bavaria in south-east Germany.

More than nine million crowns as well as several weapons were seized during the raids that led to the arrest of the offenders.