Czech police arrest alleged members of Šumava prostitution ring

Police in České Budějovice have arrested two foreign men and a Czech woman for allegedly supplying prostitutes to pensions in the Šumava region bordering Germany. If convicted on pimping charges, they face up to eight years in prison.
Police spokesman Jaroslav Ibehej said the three suspects had been bringing women from Ukraine, Romania and the Czech Republic to Šumava guest houses since at least 2011. The alleged ringleader also faces money laundering charges, he said.
