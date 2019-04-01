Czech PMI drops to lowest value since 2012

Conditions in the Czech manufacturing sector deteriorated further in March, when the IHS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dropped for a fourth consecutive month, to 47.3 points.

It is the lowest value for the indicator since 2012, according to IHS Markit. Czech PMI stood at 48.6 points in February.

The 50-point index is a dividing line between growth and decline, with a figure above 50 points signalling an overall improvement in the sector. The index tracks production, new orders, employment, delivery dates, and supplies.