Czech PMI drops to lowest value since 2012

Conditions in the Czech manufacturing sector deteriorated further in March, when the IHS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dropped for a fourth consecutive month, to 47.3 points.
It is the lowest value for the indicator since 2012, according to IHS Markit. Czech PMI stood at 48.6 points in February.
The 50-point index is a dividing line between growth and decline, with a figure above 50 points signalling an overall improvement in the sector. The index tracks production, new orders, employment, delivery dates, and supplies.
