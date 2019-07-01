Czech PMI at near 10-year low of 45.9 points in June

The Czech leading purchasing managers’ index or PMI fell to a near 10-year low in June due to a faster-than-expected decrease in production and a fall in new business, Markit said on Monday.

Czech PMI, at 45.9 points in June, has now contracted for six months in a row. As in previous months, the development was fairly consistent with relevant PMIs from abroad, mainly Germany.

The rate of contraction quickened to the fastest since December 2012. The decline was linked to weaker foreign and domestic client demand, Markit said.