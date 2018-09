Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in an interview for the BBC that he was “very unhappy” that the U.K. is leaving the bloc and he would like to see the country hold another referendum that might overturn the result. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat expressed a similar position.

Speaking to EU leaders in Salzburg British prime minister Theresa May, ruled out such a possibility, saying the U.K. would not push back the deadline in negotiations or hold another referendum on Brexit.