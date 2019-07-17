Czech PM welcomes von der Leyen’s election, Czech MEPs divided

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has welcomed the election of Ursula von der Leyen as the new president of the European Commission.

In a congratulatory message on Twitter, Mr. Babiš said he was glad that a woman, and a very competent one, would take up the European Commission leadership. He said he looked forward to meeting with her in person to discuss the future of the EU.

Czech MEPs were divided in the vote with MEP’s elected for the prime minister’s ANO party, who are part of the liberal group Renew Europe, the Christian Democrats, Mayors and Independents and TOP 09, associated in the European People’s Party, supporting her, while Czech MEPs elected for other factions voting against.