Czech PM welcomes outcome of EU summit

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has welcomed the outcome of the EU summit and the compromise choice of Germany's Ursula von der Leyen as the nominee for European Commission president.

Following three days of tortuous negotiations in Brussels, in which the Visegrad Four states fiercely opposed the nomination of the EC’s first vice president and the European Socialists Spitzenkandidat Franz Timmermans, Prime Minister Babiš said that he appreciated the compromise solution reached and the fact that the choice of candidates for key posts had received close to unanimous support.

The Czech Prime Minister said Ursula von der Leyen was an experienced conservative politician who understood Central Europe and the Visegrad region which would facilitate future negotiations. He said he hoped her nomination would be confirmed by the European Parliament and that Czech MEPs would support her.