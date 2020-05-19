The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, says it would be ideal if the borders between the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and Hungary all opened at the same time on June 15. He made the comment after talks on Tuesday with the German chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Mr. Babiš said it would be possible to move between the five states freely, just as before the coronavirus epidemic. However, he said the details had not been agreed.

Speaking after a conversation between Mrs. Merkel and the leaders of the Visegrad Four, the Czech leader said one of the four – Poland – was not yet ready to consider opening up at the same time as the countries envisaged in his plan.

Mr. Babiš and the leaders of Slovakia, Poland and Hungary agreed to hold a meeting in the Czech city of Brno in June. It will be the first such V4 gathering since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the region. Czech PM wants borders between CR, Slovakia, Germany and Hungary to open in June

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, says it would be ideal if the borders between the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and Hungary all opened at the same time on June 15. He made the comment after talks on Tuesday with the German chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Mr. Babiš said it would be possible to move between the five states freely, just as before the coronavirus epidemic. However, he said the details had not been agreed.

Speaking after a conversation between Mrs. Merkel and the leaders of the Visegrad Four, the Czech leader said one of the four – Poland – was not yet ready to consider opening up at the same time as the countries envisaged in his plan.

Mr. Babiš and the leaders of Slovakia, Poland and Hungary agreed to hold a meeting in the Czech city of Brno in June. It will be the first such V4 gathering since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the region.