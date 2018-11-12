Czech PM visits Centre Pompidou in Paris

Daniela Lazarová
12-11-2018 updated
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, on Monday wound up his three-day visit to Paris, at the Pompidou Centre where in a discussion with its head Serge Lasvignes he expressed the desire to one day open a branch of the centre in Prague. Later today he will fly to Palermo, Italy where he is to take part in an international conference on the situation in Libya.

 
 
 
