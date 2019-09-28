Czech PM visits 9/11 memorial in New York

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš wound up his five day working visit to the United States at the 9/11 memorial in New York where he and his wife Monika paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre 18 years ago.

Laying down a white rose in memory of the 2,750 people killed, Mr. Babiš stressed the importance of remembering this terrible memento because terrorism was a threat to all nations.

The countries of the world should remember this day and unite in the fight against international terrorism, Mr. Babiš said.

The Czech prime minister represented the Czech Republic at this week’s session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.