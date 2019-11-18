Czech PM, trade minister, business delegation to visit Ukraine

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) is heading to Ukraine on Monday evening for a two-day trip aimed at furthering bilateral trade and showing support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.
Babiš will be accompanied by Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček (for ANO) and a delegation of 85 Czech entrepreneurs, led by Czech Chamber of Commerce chairman Vladimír Dlouhý.
In Kyiv, Babiš is due to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, as well as President Volodymyr Zelensky.
He will place particular emphasis on discussing the Ukrainian government’s efforts to put in place reforms and integrate into European Union structures.
Forgotten Czech net bag makes a comeback
Czechs and Germans in 1930s Czechoslovakia: a complex picture
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Škoda unveils 4th-generation Octavia ahead of model’s 60th anniversary
15 years later – was ending military service right move for Czech Republic?