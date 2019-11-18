Czech PM, trade minister, business delegation to visit Ukraine

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) is heading to Ukraine on Monday evening for a two-day trip aimed at furthering bilateral trade and showing support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.

Babiš will be accompanied by Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček (for ANO) and a delegation of 85 Czech entrepreneurs, led by Czech Chamber of Commerce chairman Vladimír Dlouhý.

In Kyiv, Babiš is due to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, as well as President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He will place particular emphasis on discussing the Ukrainian government’s efforts to put in place reforms and integrate into European Union structures.