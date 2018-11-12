Czech PM to visit Centre Pompidou in Paris

Czech PM Andrej Babiš on Monday winds up a three-day visit to Paris for the Armistice centenary celebrations, with a visit to the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Paris-based institute for political sciences Sciences Po where he is to deliver a lecture.
Later today he will fly to Palermo, Italy where he is to take part in an international conference on the situation in Libya.
