Czech PM to visit Centre Pompidou in Paris

Daniela Lazarová
12-11-2018
Czech PM Andrej Babiš on Monday winds up a three-day visit to Paris for the Armistice centenary celebrations, with a visit to the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Paris-based institute for political sciences Sciences Po where he is to deliver a lecture.

Later today he will fly to Palermo, Italy where he is to take part in an international conference on the situation in Libya.

 
 
 
