Czech PM to meet with Ursula von der Leyen

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will meet with the next President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Monday to discuss the country’s nominee for European commissioner as well as a likely portfolio.

The Czech prime minister told journalists ahead of the talks that he would propose Věra Jourová, the current commissioner for justice, consumer protection and equality for the post.

Mr. Babiš has also made it clear that he would like the Czech Republic to have a stronger portfolio in the European Commission, for instance the internal market portfolio or digitalization.