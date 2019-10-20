Czech PM to attend enthronement ceremony of new Japanese emperor

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is in Japan to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito together with some 50 foreign dignitaries the world over.

In the course of his four day stay in Tokyo, Mr. Babiš is scheduled to hold talks with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and other foreign leaders.

Ahead of his departure the Czech prime minister described Czech-Japanese relations as “excellent” saying Japan was one of the leading investors in the Czech Republic.