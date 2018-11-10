Czech PM taking part in Armistice celebrations in France

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will join world leaders in France for celebrations commemorating the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice treaty that brought an end to World War One.

On Saturday evening the prime minister will attend a dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron. On Sunday he will join heads of state at a commemorative ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Champs-Elysees and later attend the opening of the three-day Paris Peace Forum.

On Monday, Mr. Babiš will fly to Palermo, Italy, to attend an international conference on Libya.