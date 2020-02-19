Czech PM says he will leave politics if his party does not win next election

If his ANO party does not win the next general elections, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will leave politics. Mr. Babiš made the statement in an interview with news site Blesk.cz on Wednesday. The next general elections are to take place in October 2021.

Mr Babiš’s party is currently firmly in the lead, poling regularly around 30 percent, with the opposition Pirate Party and Civic Democrats vying for second place at around 16 percent.