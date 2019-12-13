Broadcast Archive

Czech PM says definitive Brexit “pity for Europe”

Daniela Lazarová
13-12-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has described the outcome of elections in Great Britain as the victory of a charismatic leader, saying that Boris Johnson’s election victory on a powerful Brexit agenda was a signal for opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to resign.

Britain's departure from the European bloc is now definitive, which is a "pity for Europe," Babiš said, noting that Great Britain had been a good partner and ally in the 28-member block.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 