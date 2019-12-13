Czech PM says definitive Brexit “pity for Europe”

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has described the outcome of elections in Great Britain as the victory of a charismatic leader, saying that Boris Johnson’s election victory on a powerful Brexit agenda was a signal for opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to resign.
Britain's departure from the European bloc is now definitive, which is a "pity for Europe," Babiš said, noting that Great Britain had been a good partner and ally in the 28-member block.
