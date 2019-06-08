Czech PM says Czechia is ideal place for foreign investors

Speaking at a business conference in Bratislava, Prime Minister Andrej Babis praised the Czech Republic as a successful, innovative and safe country which offers numerous opportunities for foreign investors.
He recalled the country’s reputation in the years of the First Republic when it had been an industrial leader and said that today Czechs were proving their skills once again and had a great deal to offer in many fields.
The Czech prime minister dismissed the street protests against him, saying they were fuelled by those who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the last elections.
