Czech PM says cyber security concerns should be resolved at EU-level

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said cyber-security concerns should be resolved at EU-level.

The Czech prime minister met with the president of the Huawei executive board Ken Hu within the framework of the forum, to inform him about the present situation.

He said that in the wake of a security warning regarding Huawei products by the National Cyber and Security Information Agency, Czech experts were analysing the possible security risks to the country’s infrastructure.

When the warning was released a few weeks ago Prime Minister Andrej Babiš ordered the Office of the Government to cease using mobile phones produced by the Chinese company. Other Czech government bodies have followed suit.