Czech PM rejects bank tax, proposes dividends go into development fund

Shares of Czech banks were down on Monday a day after Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) unveiled a plan to ask banks to pay 10 to 20 percent of their dividends into a new state development fund.
He said in a televised interview on Sunday that his centre-right government is seeking new revenue streams against a backdrop of slowing economic growth.
Mr Babiš rejected the idea of a new bank tax proposed by his junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats, after having earlier said it was an option.
