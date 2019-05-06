Czech PM rejects bank tax, proposes dividends go into development fund

Brian Kenety
06-05-2019
Shares of Czech banks were down on Monday a day after Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) unveiled a plan to ask banks to pay 10 to 20 percent of their dividends into a new state development fund.

He said in a televised interview on Sunday that his centre-right government is seeking new revenue streams against a backdrop of slowing economic growth.

Mr Babiš rejected the idea of a new bank tax proposed by his junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats, after having earlier said it was an option.

 
 
