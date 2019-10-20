Czech PM regrets postponement of vote on Brexit

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said he regretted the postponement of a vote on the Brexit deal in the House of Commons on Saturday, adding that he hoped Britain would clarify its position as soon as possible.

Mr. Babiš noted that since no one in the EU wanted a no deal Brexit one could only hope that British MPs would manage to approve both the required legislative changes and the Brexit deal by the set deadline. Similar reactions have come from politicians across the political spectrum.