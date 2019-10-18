Czech PM regrets EU failed to launch accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has expressed disappointment that the EU did not launch accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia at its summit in Brussels.

Speaking to journalists early on Friday, the prime minister said he particularly regretted the fact that the EU had not opened talks with North Macedonia, since no other country had done so much to be considered eligible, including changing its name.

The Czech Republic, and indeed the whole Visegrad Four group, has advocated the EU’s expansion to the Western Balkans as a means of increasing security on the continent. The EU is to return to the debate on enlargement at one of its future summits.