Czech PM noncommittal on Brexit developments

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš would not comment on Prague's position on the British request for a further Brexit delay, telling reporters he would wait to see developments at the EU summit next Wednesday.

The Czech prime minister said that for the Czech Republic, the most advantageous scenario would be if a new referendum were called in Britain and resulted in the country remaining in the EU.

The prime minister previously said that the Czech Republic would support a solution enabling Britain to leave with a deal since this was in the interest of all parties involved.