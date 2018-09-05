Czech PM makes first official visit to Germany

The distribution of refugees remains to be the only problematic issue in the otherwise excellent Czech-German relations, German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday after meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Berlin. Several dozen people gathered outside the German Chancellery in the German capital to protest against Mr. Babiš.

The ANO party leader, who arrived in Berlin for his first official visit of Germany, is also set scheduled to meet with Bundestag president Wolfgang Schäuble. Earlier on Wednesday, he held talks with representatives of several local think tanks and laid a wreath at the Berlin Wall Memorial.