Czech PM leaves for official visit to US

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš leaves for an official visit to the US on Tuesday afternoon. On Thursday the Czech prime minister is due to hold talks with President Trump at the White House.

According to the Czech Office of the Government the meeting should cover cyber-security, the international situation, and maintaining barrier-free trade between the US and Europe. The prime minister is also due to visit the CIA headquarters.

Andrej Babiš is the first Czech prime minister in eight years to be invited for talks to the White House.

Prime Minister Babiš also wants to make use of the opportunity to further bilateral cooperation in the fields of science and research.

On Wednesday he is scheduled to hold meetings with representatives of American universities and research institutions.