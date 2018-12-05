Czech PM launches bilateral Business Forum in Morocco

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) is winding up a two-day trip to Morocco on Wednesday by inaugurating a bilateral Business Forum in the city of Casablanca.

Morocco is the Czech Republic’s biggest economic partner in the region of North Africa. On the first day of the trip, Mr. Babiš held talks in Rabat with his counterpart, Saad Eddine El Otmani, after which the two leaders signed an economic cooperation agreement. They also discussed migration issues.

The Czech prime minister has been accompanied by Trade and Industry Minister Marta Nováková, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Miloslav Stašek, and a delegation of nearly 40 business leaders.