Czech PM in Israel for bilateral talks

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has arrived in Israel for bilateral talks following the cancellation of a Visegrad Four summit in Jerusalem from which Poland pulled out at the last minute over a diplomatic row with Israel.

Mr. Babiš is scheduled to hold talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanjahu, visit the Czech House in Jerusalem and lay a wreath at the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre Yad Vashem. He is also due to meet with Israeli business leaders.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki cancelled his participation at the summit after media reported remarks by Israel's prime minister suggesting Polish complicity in the Holocaust. Although Israel insists that the prime minister’s words were misinterpreted, and he had only referred to individuals, the row has deepened and Poland said on Monday that no Polish representative would be travelling to Israel for the summit.