Czech PM in Estonia to discuss post-Brexit EU cohesion fund budget, bilateral issues

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) arrived in the Estonian capital on Tuesday for an official visit. He is expected to discuss a host of European and bilateral issues with his counterpart, Jüri Ratas and other state officials.

Topping the agenda is the post-Brexit EU budget, which plans on cutting cohesion policy funding in the years 2021 to 2027, which would affect both the Czech and Estonian economies.

Mr Babiš said following a meeting with Jüri Ratas that the Czech Republic would organise another international conference on cyber security in May. He is also due to visit NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence and meet with the Estonian defence minister.