Czech PM honours Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem memorial

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) visited the Yad Vashem Memorial to victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the second day of his ongoing visit to Israel.
He is also due to visit a lookout tower designed by Czech architect Martin Rajniš and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv, following a working lunch with entrepreneurs and scientists.
On Tuesday, Mr Babiš met his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. On his agenda were bilateral trade, cybersecurity and water resource management issues.
