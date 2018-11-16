Czech PM holds talks in Brussels

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Friday met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker in Brussels. They discussed the latest developments around Brexit, the EU’s long-term budget priorities, such as the rules governing subsidies from the EUs structural funds and proposed changes in agricultural subsidies.

The Czech prime minister also stressed the importance of highlighting cooperation with African states in helping to curb the flow of migrants to Europe at the next EU summit on migration.

The Czech head of government is also due to hold talks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk.