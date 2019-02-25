Czech PM holds bilateral talks on fringe of EU-Arab League summit

At the start of a two-day EU-Arab League summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met for bilateral talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Lebanese prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The Czech prime minister said later his talks with President Salih had focussed on possibilities opening up in business and trade and the post-war reconstruction of Iraq. Mr. Babiš welcomed the opportunity for a series of bilateral talks with Arab leaders which might otherwise have taken longer to arrange.

The two-day summit is the first joint meeting of EU and Arab League top officials. Among the topics on the agenda are migration, climate change, regional conflicts in Syria and Yemen, and the fight against terrorism.