Czech PM expresses interest in strategic partnership with India

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who is on a business-oriented tour of South Asia on Friday met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The two officials discussed ways of boosting business and trade cooperation, bilateral ties and relations between India and the European Union.

Attending the Vibrant Gujarat business forum in Gujarat, the Czech prime minister said his country was interested in developing a strategic partnership with India, saying that Czech-India business ties not only had a long tradition, but had great potential for the future.

Prime Minister Babiš will wind up his visit to India in Delhi where he is scheduled to meet with President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.