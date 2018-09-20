Czech PM disappointed with EU debate on migration

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has hailed the idea to hold a summit of EU and African states, but voiced disappointment with the EU debate on migration at an informal summit in Salzburg.

Mr. Babiš said that some politicians are still insisting on the redistribution of illegal migrants which took the debate a few years back.

The Czech prime minister said the fact that some EU politicians seem to have come to terms with the flow of illegal migrants to Europe was an invitation to people smugglers and criticized the fact that the EU had not agreed on more concrete measures how to fight them.

As regards Frontex, Babiš said it was essential to clear up the agency’s role in the future. He earlier stressed it would be good if Frontex operated outside of Europe, rather than duplicating the coast guards of individual member states.