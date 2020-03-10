Czech PM: China’s ambassador should be recalled over threatening letter

China should replace its ambassador to Prague due to a threatening letter sent to Czech authorities, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said, a position which may further strain bilateral relations.

The Chinese Embassy in Prague had threatened in a letter dated 10 January to retaliate against leading Czech companies if a prominent senator, who has since died, went ahead as planned to visit Taiwan.

The letter, written in Czech and sent to President Miloš Zeman’s office, suggested that the businesses of carmaker Škoda Auto, PPF’s consumer lending arm Home Credit Group, and instrument maker Petrof Pianos would all suffer.

The issue is due to be discussed on 11 March at a regular meeting on foreign policy between the Czech president, prime minister, foreign minister and the speakers of both houses of Parliament.