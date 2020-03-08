Czech PM calls on Italy to bar citizens from travel over coronavirus

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, says the authorities in Italy should ban the country’s citizens from travelling abroad in view of its coronavirus crisis. Speaking in an interview for Czech Television on Sunday, Mr. Babiš said that he was not convinced that the Rome government’s decision to make 16 million people in the north of Italy stay home was a sufficient measure and that it was unclear whether the infection would only affect those under mass quarantine.

The Italian prime minister ordered around a quarter of the country’s population to stay at home after 1,200 fresh cases of Covid-19 were registered in just 24 hours. Over 230 people have died of the infection in Italy.