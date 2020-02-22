Czech PM blames failure of EU budget summit on wealthier states

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said the result of the European Union summit in Brussels on the bloc’s 2021–2027 budget, which ended on Friday with no deal, will not threaten Czech economy or Czech firms as the country was eligible to draw EU funds until 2023.
Speaking after the summit, Mr Babiš blamed the failure to reach agreement on the wealthier member states, accusing them of refusing to reach a compromise. The Czech Prime Minister said a group of net contributors have obstructed any further progress by unfair requiremen
