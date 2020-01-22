Czech PM begins two-day visit to Israel

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, begins a two-day visit to Israel on Wednesday. Mr. Babiš is set to meet Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin, and prime minister, Benjamin Netanjahu, on the opening day of his stay. On Thursday he will attend the fifth annual World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem alongside the presidents of France, Russia and Germany.

Prime Minister Babiš will also meet Czech Holocaust survivors, the chairman of the European Jewish Congress, Moshe Kantor, and Petr Starý, who is the Czech Republic’s liason office in Ramallah.