Czech PM begins two-day visit to Israel

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, begins a two-day visit to Israel on Wednesday. Mr. Babiš is set to meet Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin, and prime minister, Benjamin Netanjahu, on the opening day of his stay. On Thursday he will attend the fifth annual World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem alongside the presidents of France, Russia and Germany.
Prime Minister Babiš will also meet Czech Holocaust survivors, the chairman of the European Jewish Congress, Moshe Kantor, and Petr Starý, who is the Czech Republic’s liason office in Ramallah.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
Screenshot: a hybrid English-friendly Prague art-house cinema where screenings are events