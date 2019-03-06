Czech PM begins three-day visit to US

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will meet with business leaders and academics at the start of a three-day official visit to the US.

On Wednesday he is due to hold talks at the US Chamber of Commerce and visit the University of Maryland.

On Thursday the Czech prime minister will meet for talks with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The meeting should cover cyber-security, the fight against terrorism, and maintaining barrier-free trade between the US and Europe.

The prime minister is also due to visit the CIA headquarters.