Czech PM bans use of Huawei mobile phones by Government Office

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) has banned the use of mobile phones by Chinese telecoms company Huawei by Government Office (Úřad vlády) employees.
The decision announced on Tuesday came in the wake of a report released by the National Bureau for Cyber Security and Information (NÚKIB) arguing that phones marketed by Chinese groups Huawei and ZTE could undermine state security.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade had already said it would immediately stop using Huawei products and other ministries are expected to follow suit.
Huawei has become the target of U.S. security concerns because of its ties to China’s government. Washington has warned countries could be exposing themselves to surveillance and data theft if they use Huawei products.
Former Czech Defence Minister Karla Šlechtová (unaffiliated ) said these concerns are nothing new but are only now going public. As minister, she already had Chinese mobile phones exchanged for her personal protection, she said.
