Czech PM backs creation of National Security Advisor position

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) has backed the idea of creating a National Security Advisor position, put forward by the intelligence services.
They argue the work of all security forces, including the police, should be coordinated at the cabinet level, Czech Television reports.
A National Security Advisor should ensure, for example, closer cooperation between the Police and the counter intelligence service (BIS) to detect and thwart criminal and security threats.
BIS director Michal Koudelka, and the heads of the military and civilian intelligence branches, Jan Beroun and Marek Šimandl, have all publicly back the idea.
