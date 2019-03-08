Czech PM Babiš meets with President Trump in White House

Czech PM Andrej Babiš held talks with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. At a press conference after the meeting, Mr Babiš said he felt that he had a personal rapport with Mr Trump, and that he had invited him and his daughter Ivanka to visit the Czech Republic.

He also said that he had appealed to Mr Trump not to introduce new tariffs on trade between the EU and the US, which could harm the Czech Republic. The two also talked about cooperation on matters of defence and security.

The White House meeting was the highlight of the Czech PM’s three-day visit to the United States, which also included a meeting with CIA officials at Langley.