Czech PM Babiš in Brussels to discuss EU budget proposal

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is in Brussels on Thursday to hold talks with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Among the topics on the agenda will be the long-term perspective of the European budget ahead of the extraordinary summit scheduled for February 20.

Prior to his visit to Brussels, Prime Minister Babiš held talks with his Slovak counterpart Petr Pellegrini in Bratislava. Mr Babiš said after the meeting that he was against the current EU budget proposal for 2021-2027, which plans on cutting cohesion policy funding due to the impact of Brexit.