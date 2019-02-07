Czech PM attends V4 meeting with Angela Merkel

The European Union and the United Kingdom must do their utmost to negotiate an agreement on Brexit, Angela Merkel said during a meeting with prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries in Bratislava on Thursday. The German Chancellor believes that both parties would benefit from an orderly exit of the United Kingdom.

Angela Merkel and the leaders of the V4 countries, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland, also discussed the EU budget for the period from 2021 to 2027 and the upcoming elections to the European Parliament.