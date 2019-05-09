Czech PM attending EU summit in Sibiu, Romania

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is attending an informal summit of EU heads of state or government in Romania’s city of Sibiu on Thursday, which aims to discuss the bloc’s agenda after Britain’s departure. The summit will also seek to agree a so-called Sibiu Declaration, which outlines commitments to reform various areas.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said ahead of the meeting that the Czech Republic would do its utmost in protecting the climate, but not in a way that would destroy its industry, adding that the Czech Republic wanted to keep the right to decide about its primary energy sources.