Czech PM: Agreement on new EU budget unlikely at upcoming summit

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says he does not expect this week’s exceptional EU summit, set to begin on Thursday, to lead to a mutual agreement between the 27 states on the union’s budget for 2021 to 2027. The positions of individual member states are simply too different, according to the Czech prime minister who has described the proposed framework as favouring wealthier states.

European Council President Charles Michel called the summit in January, hoping member states will reach an agreement on the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework, stressing that failure to do so would jeopardise the continuation of current programs and policies as well as the launch of new ones.