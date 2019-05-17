Czech Pirates suing EU over delay in PM Babiš’s conflict of interest case

The Pirate Party plans to sue the European Commission for failing to decide on complaints over the alleged conflict of interests of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) regarding EU subsidies to the holding Agrofert.

The European Commission has conducted an extensive audit at Czech ministries regarding the subsidies amounting to some two billion crowns for Agrofert, which Mr Babiš founded but has placed in trusts.

Transparency International warned of Mr Babiš’s possible conflict of interest last year, saying he continued to benefit from the holding despite. Czech authorities were set to receive the results of the audit in mid-May.

The Pirates said in a press release on Friday it will file its suit at the European Court of Justice. The opposition party says the European Commission should have decided on the matter already in January and claims it is giving Mr Babiš preferential treatment.