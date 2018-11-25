Czech pilots’ mission to train Iraqis coming to close

Ian Willoughby
25-11-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech pilots who have been training Iraqis in flying Czech-made L-159 jets will complete their mission in February, Czech Television reported on Sunday. The Czech experts have been sharing their expertise with local aviators in Iraq for over two years.

Czech ground staff will remain in the country. The chief engineer on the Czech team told Czech Television that while high temperatures and dust levels were problematic the lack of humidity in Iraq was a major boon.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30