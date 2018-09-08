Czech pilot completes round-the-world flight

Czech pilot Roman Kramařík, who celebrated the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia by flying around the world in a small Cessna place, landed in Prague’s Letňany Airport on Saturday.
The one-time aerobatic pilot flew over the Persian Gulf, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, the Pacific Ocean, the US, the Azores and then Britain before returning to the Czech Republic. The journey took him 46 days across three oceans and three continents.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services