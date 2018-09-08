Czech pilot completes round-the-world flight

Czech pilot Roman Kramařík, who celebrated the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia by flying around the world in a small Cessna place, landed in Prague’s Letňany Airport on Saturday.

The one-time aerobatic pilot flew over the Persian Gulf, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, the Pacific Ocean, the US, the Azores and then Britain before returning to the Czech Republic. The journey took him 46 days across three oceans and three continents.